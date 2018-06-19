Dunlap provides former newspaper office blueprints

During The Times-Gazette 200th birthday celebration Monday, Hillsboro resident Bob Dunlap brought in the original plans for the newspaper’s former location in the 200 block of South High Street in Hillsboro. He also had the “time book” his father, Robert “Todd” Dunlap used while managing the project. Bob’s grandfather, Clyde Dunlap, also worked on the building that was built in 1955 for the Hillsboro Publishing Company. Inside the time book are these words penned by Todd Dunlap: “Very modern. Hot water & A/C. Glazed tile to the ceiling except in offices and warehouse. Prefinished brick paneling in offices – acoustical tiled ceilings.”

