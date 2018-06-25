Highland County YMCA celebrates 15 years

Hillsboro City Councilman Justin Harsha (left) presents a prclmation to Highland County YMCA staff in recognition of the facility’s 15th anniversary. Also pictured are Kellie Kiser (front, right) executive director Highland County YMCA; Chris Tracy, senior program director; Debbie Vance, member services coordinator; Sheila Hinton, executive director Clermont County YMCA; and Tom Morris YMCA instructor.

A scene from the Highland County YMCA’s 15th anniversary celebration is shown in this photograph.