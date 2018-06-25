Parker organizes inaugural Greenfield swimming camp

Greenfield held its very first swim camp last week for students in grades 6-11 at no cost for those who chose to participate. Approximately 20 students attended the camp with the help of current and former members of the McClain swim team. Emily Parker, a 2018 graduate of McClain High School and two-year captain of the McClain Lady Tiger Sharks, came up with the idea to hold the camp at the McClain High School swimming pool. The swim camp was a service project for Parker’s Girl Scout Gold Award. Parker has been a Girl Scout with Troop 1382 for a number of years. “My Girl Scout Troop Leader, Michele Dodds, has been a positive influence in my life and has always taken the time to listen to me. I decided to do a swim camp to give the kids in our small community the opportunity to learn more about the sport and learn skills they will be able to use if they make the decision to join the swim team. The idea of the swim camp is to keep the camp going for years to come and help the swim team grow and become even stronger. Greenfield held its very first swim camp last week for students in grades sixth through eleventh at no cost for those who chose to participate. Approximately twenty students attended the camp with the help of current and former members of the McClain Swim Team. Emily Parker, a 2018 graduate of McClain High School and two year captain of the McClain Lady Tiger Sharks, came up with the idea to hold the camp at the McClain High School swimming pool. The swim camp was a service project for Emily’s Girl Scout Gold Award. Emily has been a Girl Scout with Troop 1382 for a number of years. “My Girl Scout Troop Leader, Michele Dodds, has been a positive influence in my life and has always taken the time to listen to me. I decided to do a swim camp to give the kids in our small community the opportunity to learn more about the sport and learn skills they will be able to use if they make the decision to join the swim team, Parker said. “The idea of the swim camp is to keep the camp going for years to come and helping the swim team grow and become even stronger. I only wish the swim camp was offered when I was younger. Katie Dettwiller, the current girls high School Swim Coach, really helped me with my project and I know I will miss her greatly as I know the rest of the team will as they move forward next swim season.” Katie Dettwiller, the current girls high school swim coach, really helped me with my project and I know I will miss her greatly as I know the rest of the team will as they move forward next swim season.”

Katie Dettwiller, the current girls high School Swim Coach, really helped me with my project and I know I will miss her greatly as I know the rest of the team will as they move forward next swim season." 