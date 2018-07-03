SR 138 bridge replacement resumes this week

A bridge replacement project will get underway on SR 138 in Highland County this week, with a closure of the route that will go into effect after the July 4th holiday.

On Thursday, July 5, SR 138 will be closed between McWilliams Road and SR 753, approximately one mile west of Greenfield, for contractors to replace the structure over Duncan Run. The closure is scheduled to be in effect for up to 30 days, and while the route is closed motorists will be detoured by way of SR 28 and SR 771. A local detour will also be established.

Foill, Incorporated was awarded a contract for $379,013 to replace the structure, and all work is scheduled to be completed by late August.

In a separate project, SR 134 will be closed Monday, July 9, between Kier Road and Crampton Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Lynchburg, for the second phase of a bridge and culvert replacement project.

The closure will be in effect for approximately 90 days while the contractors replace the bridge over Dodson Creek, and while SR 134 is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. Route 50 at Dodsonville and SR 135 at Allensburg.

Crews from Sunesis Construction have already replaced the culvert over Anthony Run, between Kier Road and Anderson Road. The first of the project was completed in mid-June, and the second phase is anticipated to be completed in mid-fall.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.

