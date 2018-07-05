Hillsboro crossbow shooter gets 2 years

A Hillsboro man who reportedly shot his girlfriend with a crossbow was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday.

Ian A. Cluxton, 38, pled guilty in Highland County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, with one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children being dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

As previously reported, Cluxton allegedly shot his girlfriend with a crossbow in March at a Hillsboro residence, leaving her in critical condition. She later improved.

According to a law enforcement affidavit filed in the case, Cluxton and the victim, who had a child with Cluxton, were having a disagreement when Cluxton shot her.

Another person in the house at the time told police they were connecting internet in the same room when they heard a loud “click,” and the victim started screaming.

The arrow penetrated the right side of the victim’s torso, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the 11-month-old child was between Cluxton and the victim when the crossbow was fired. Authorities said the child endangering charge was filed because the child was in the room at the time of the incident.

When police responded, they found Cluxton kneeling on the front porch of the residence with his hands above his head, the affidavit said.

Authorities found open containers of alcohol in the home, and Cluxton had an odor of alcohol on his breath, according to the affidavit.

On Thursday, attorney J.D. Wagoner, representing Cluxton, said his client regretted his actions.

“He may not show it today, but he’s very remorseful,” Wagoner said.

Highland County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Roeder said the victim’s injuries “required some significant medical treatment,” and the offense itself was serious.

Roeder said the victim, who was present in court, had told the prosecutor’s office that she did not wish for the case to proceed, but the prosecution continued regardless.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution and defense recommended a two-year prison term for Cluxton, and Judge Rocky Coss followed the recommendation.

As previously reported, Wagoner filed a motion in May requesting an evaluation to determine whether or not Cluxton was competent to stand trial. The motion was granted, and at a recent hearing, Coss found Cluxton competent based on the results of the evaluation.

The case was set for a jury trial July 23.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Ian Cluxton, right, sits in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Thursday with attorney J.D. Wagoner. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Court-pic.jpg Ian Cluxton, right, sits in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Thursday with attorney J.D. Wagoner.

Surviving victim wanted case dropped