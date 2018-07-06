Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Wade Stratton, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENTS

At 5:10 p.m., Dollar General, Greenfield, reported a subject fled the business without paying for merchandise.

At 8:54 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Dickey Avenue reported a theft.

At 10:53 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of McKell Avenue reported the theft of a motor vehicle.

July 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason Bond, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

Barbie Marsh, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for trash and rubbish.

July 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Casey Price, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Phillip Davis, 25, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Stuart Elchert, 52, Greenfield, was issued a citation for trash and rubbish.

Tina Beechler, 43, Washington Court House, was arrested for violation of a court order.

A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for possession of marijuana.

INCIDENT

At 12:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Edgewood Avenue.

July 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Hayley Butterbaugh, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Mikel Pritchard, 22, Bainbridge, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Donavan Knisley, 18, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Cody Fadley, 25, Xenia, was arrested for assault.

July 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Benjamen Humphry, 25, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Bryan Sowers, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Issiah Wright, 19, Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Gerrad Mick, 52, Greenfield, was arrested for public intoxication.

Paul Binegar, 63, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Bailey Simmons, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for fictitious tags, no operator’s license, and failure to control.

Richard Scowden, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 4:05 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of South Fifth Street reported a theft.