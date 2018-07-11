Highland Co. businesses get $1.6M in BWC rebates

Employers in Highland, Fayette and Clinton counties can expect $5.2 million in rebate checks this month from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC), agency officials announced Wednesday during a visit to Washington C.H.

“BWC is pleased to present the region’s employers with $5.2 million they can use to strengthen and grow their businesses,” said Bob Braun, BWC regional business development manager. “While the money is theirs to spend as they see fit, we encourage employers to invest in workplace safety measures that prevent injuries and reduce their workers’ comp costs.”

Highland County businesses will receive a total of $1,601,761, Fayette County $1,702,363 and Clinton County $1,968,510.

Following is a list of the Highland County business that will receive rebates and the amount they will receive:

HIGHLAND DISTRICT HOSPITAL – $109,304.90

HIGHLAND COUNTY – $82,132.10

HILLSBORO SCHOOLS – $57,652.10

HILLSBORO – $33,763.70

LYNCHBURG-CLAY SCHOOLS – $31,676.83

GREENFIELD SCHOOLS – $27,702.35

SOUTHERN STATE CC – $25,078.01

VILLAGE OF GREENFIELD – $14,574.95

FAIRFIELD LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – $13,961.25

BRIGHT LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – $13,123.15

LYNCHBURG AREA JOINT FIRE & AMBULANCE – $4,906.11

HIGHLAND COUNTY JOINT FIRE DISTRICT – $4,745.55

VILLAGE OF LEESBURG – $2,862.80

LYNCHBURG VILLAGE – $2,372.35

MADISON TOWNSHIP – $2,363.85

WAYNE TOWNSHIP – $1,542.75

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – $1,067.60

HIGHLAND CO DISTRICT LIBRARY – $1,066.75

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP – $957.95

SOUTHERN HIGHLAND JOINT FIRE DISTRICT – $799.85

BRUSH CREEK TOWNSHIP – $761.60

PENN TOWNSHIP – $714.85

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – $707.20

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP – $664.70

JACKSON TOWNSHIP – $636.65

DODSON TOWNSHIP – $608.60

HAMER TOWNSHIP – $565.25

NEW MARKET TOWNSHIP – $565.25

SALEM TOWNSHIP – $565.25

UNION TOWNSHIP – $563.55

PAINT CREEK JOINT EMS FIRE DISTRICT – $329.80

HIGHLAND VILLAGE – $324.70

MOWRYSTOWN VILLAGE – $288.15

SINKING SPRINGS VILLAGE – $106.25

The checks are part of a $1.5 billion rebate to Ohio employers this summer, BWC’s fourth rebate since 2013 and the agency’s largest in 20 years.

The rebates are possible because of the agency’s healthy investment income, falling claims and prudent fiscal management. The rebate brings workers’ comp savings for all Ohio employers to $8 billion since 2011.

Braun asked employers to watch their mailboxes for the checks, which BWC is mailing in batches through the end of July.

Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, said the rebate will be a boon to the region’s economy.

“This $5.2 million rebate truly represents an investment in our regional economy,” said Rogers. “I hope our businesses are able to reinvest these dollars back into the safety and well-being of their employees – our friends, families and neighbors.”

Rebate amounts going to individual public employers by county are here. Rebates for specific private employers are not public record.

The rebate also includes several safety initiatives BWC announced at press conference last month. The $44 million investment over two years includes $8 million in safety grants for law enforcement and to improve school safety and security.

Submitted by Melissa Vance, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.