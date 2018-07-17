Kersey speaks at Hillsboro Rotary

Lifelong Clinton County resident Gary Kersey, a historian who has completed extensive research of Abraham Lincoln, was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s Hillsboro Rotary Club meeting. Kersey taught history at Wilmington Junior High School for 10 years and during that time he designed a comprehensive unit on the American Civil War that included all subjects. It was during that time that his interest in Lincoln blossomed. Involved in the real estate and auction business since 1978, he has given lectures on the Civil War and Lincoln for 27 years.

