Clover Corner

We are the Highland County Buckeyes. We are a new 4-H club this year. We have 33 members and we meet at the Allensburg Church of Christ.

We have had a busy year so far. Our animal projects include hogs, sheep, goats, rabbits and chickens. We also have various special interest projects that our members are working hard on. And several of our members went to 4-H camp at Canter’s Cave this summer and had a great time.

We have had two fundraisers, including a weekend-long yard sale. We appreciate all of the support from the community.

We completed one community service project where members helped beautify four highway memorials by mulching and planting flowers around them in time for Memorial Day weekend. We also have another community service project scheduled later this month.

We are all looking forward to the Highland County Fair and we hope to see you there.

Todd Purtee is the adviser for the Highland County Buckeyes 4-H Club.

Members of the Highland County Buckeyes 4-H Club are pictured during a community service project earlier this year. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_Clover-pic.jpg Members of the Highland County Buckeyes 4-H Club are pictured during a community service project earlier this year.

Highland County Buckeyes are new 4-H club