Hillsboro FFA Chapter holds summer meeting

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter held its annual summer meeting on June 27 at Bruce and Marinona Peters home.

The meeting began with officers and members introducing themselves along with other fun personality questions. Afterward, the officers performed a skit to break the ice and start the meeting off in a constructive manner.

During the meeting the cornhole tournament held at the Festival of the Bells, FFA Camp, and the FFA fair food booth were among some of the topics discussed. Loraleigh Mayhan gave a brief overview of the Washington Leadership Conference and Micheal Rose gave one on the Ohio Leadership Camp.

After the meeting was finished hot dogs, s’mores, and chips were available for the chapter members. After eating the members moved on to playing water and introduction games. These included a water slide, drip drip splash, pool games, and swimming. When games were completed five tickets were drawn and those drawn got to pie an officer.

Despite some rain everyone had a great time.

Submitted by Haley Hughes, Hillsboro FFA.

Hillsboro FFA Chapter members are pictured at the beginning of their summer meeting, from left, Heather Burba, Lexey Hetzel, Kirsten Harp, Alora Brown, Joe Helterbrand, Haley Hughes, Loraleigh Mayhan, Jordan Williamson, Larkyn Parry and Lana Grover.