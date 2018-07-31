Paul Pence celebrates 95th

Paul Pence, an active member of the Hillsboro community, turns 95 years old on Thursday.

Pence was president of the Highland District Hospital Board for 12 years, a city councilman for four years and a member of the Scottish Rite for 70 years. He worked at the Hillsboro Post Office for 35 years.

His wife, Janet Pence, two sons, Timothy (Debbie) Pence of Virginia Beach and Steve (Gail) Pence of Hillsboro, and his 18 grandchildren and great-grandchildren — including twin boys Jace and Jaxon Pence — wish him a very happy birthday.