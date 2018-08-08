The Highland County Humane Society Pet of the Week is Lady Bird, an 8-year-old female shepherd mix. Lady Bird has been with the Humane Society Animal Shelter for a while and would love to have a new home. She was abandoned at her old home where her owner moved away and left her. She enjoys being near people. She loves to play fetch and gets along well with other dogs. If you could give Lady Bird, or any of the other dogs and cats at the shelter, a good forever home visit the shelter at 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro, or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. The Humane Society is currently taking reservations for its Rascal Unit for Aug. 23. The Rascal Unit is a low-cost spay and neuter travel van. It also offers shots and some surgeries. Cll the shelter to make an appointment.

