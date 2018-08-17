Abernathy announces campaign team

Gary Abernathy, Republican candidate for Highland County Commissioner, today announced the following campaign structure for the Abernathy for Commissioner campaign.

Co-chairs of the campaign will be Charlie Walker and Drew Hastings.

Walker is a former 10-year veteran of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, having served five years as chief deputy. He is also a former member of Hillsboro City Council, and has been involved in numerous community activities and organizations over the years.

Hastings is mayor of Hillsboro, having first been elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. Hillsboro has prospered through his leadership, including significant cost-saving actions, blight removal and improvements to the city’s historic uptown district. He is also a successful entrepreneur both as an entertainer and private developer.

Lora Abernathy will serve as campaign manager. Lora, Gary’s wife, is a former executive director of the West Virginia Federation of Young Republicans, a former member of the West Virginia State Republican Executive Committee, and a delegate to the 2004 Republican National Convention. She has a degree in political science from Marshall University, and worked on many Republican campaigns and GOP party-building activities through the years.

Sharon Hughes, a longtime co-worker and friend, will serve as campaign treasurer. Hughes is media sales director of The Times-Gazette, having worked at the newspaper for more than 30 years. She has been involved in numerous community organizations through the years and was inducted into the Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame in 2003.

Gary Abernathy was appointed by the Highland County Republican Central Committee to the county commission in July to replace Shane Wilkin following Wilkin’s resignation to accept an appointment to the Ohio House of Representatives. The commission seat will be on the November ballot to fill the final two years of Wilkin’s term.

Submitted by Gary Abernathy.