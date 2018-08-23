Grimes, Hall, American Angus delegate, alternate

John F. Grimes of Hillsboro has been elected as a delegate, and his daughter, Lindsey Grimes Hall of Hillsboro., has been elected as an alternate delegate, to the 135rd Annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, Nov. 5 at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, according to Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the American Angus Association.

Both are members of the American Angus Association with headquarters in St. Joseph, Mo.

Grimes, is one of 329 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting

Hall is one of 242 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members to serve as an alternate state representative to the annual meeting.

Representing 44 states and the District of Columbia, those serving as state delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

The annual meeting will take place in conjunction with the 2018 Angus Convention, Nov. 3-5, in Columbus. The event is open to anyone in the cattle business and will feature high-profile keynote speakers; educational sessions, including thought leaders from every industry sector; the International Genomics Symposium; Angus University; entertainment; evening galas; prize giveaways; and an expansive trade show. Visit www.angusconvention.com to learn more or to register. The early registration discount of $175 ends Sept. 30.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle and the 2018 convention, visit www.ANGUS.org.

Submitted by American Angus Association.