NCB donates to KAMP Dovetail

NCB recently donated $2,500 to Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) for its annual KAMP Dovetail, a summer camp for children with special needs. Pictured, from left, are Linda Allen, SATH executive director, and Tammy Irvin, NCB branch manager.

NCB recently donated $2,500 to Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) for its annual KAMP Dovetail, a summer camp for children with special needs. Pictured, from left, are Linda Allen, SATH executive director, and Tammy Irvin, NCB branch manager. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_NCB-pic.jpg NCB recently donated $2,500 to Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) for its annual KAMP Dovetail, a summer camp for children with special needs. Pictured, from left, are Linda Allen, SATH executive director, and Tammy Irvin, NCB branch manager.