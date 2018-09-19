FGBMFI dinner meeting Oct. 6

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will hold a dinner meeting Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Road, Hillsboro. The dinner begins at 7 p.m. and the meeting at 7:45 p.m.

The guest speaker will be pastor Joe Beasley with praise and worship by Mike Gast.

The meeting is free, but the dinner is $9.

Dinner reservations are requested in advance by calling 937-768-8801.

Beasley is a preacher and teacher with a powerful testimony of how God brought him from a life of crime to deliverance, salvation and baptism in the Holy Spirit. His assignment to the Body of Christ is motivating and developing believers across the nations. In course of his more than 50ears of ministry he has lead thousands to the Savior and baptism in the Holy Spirit.

He and his wife, Carolyn, have planted six churches in the United States and oversee 16 churches and two schools in the Philippines. The impact of their ministry in the Philippines has been great. At one evangelistic outreach, every person in the audience gave their life to Christ.

He has also traveled as an evangelist and has pastored the Faith Harvest Church in Coolville for the past 10 years. He is a member of the Parkersburg FGBMFI chapter and is also active with the Marietta chapter. He and his wife reside in Athens.

Submitted by Mike Gast, Common Ground Community Church.