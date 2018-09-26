ECL of Greenfield CCCU meets

The Evangelical Christian Ladies (ECL) of the Church of Christ in Christian Union of Greenfield held its Sept. 17 meeting at the church fellowship building.

The ECL president, Minerva Seitz, opened the meeting. Crystal Massie prayed and read John 18:20-21.

The group enjoyed a menu of cooked ham, potato salad, cole slaw, cherry cheese cake and drinks.

Trisha Carter, Marilyn Kassi and Dustin, Crystal Massie, Minerva Seitz, Dolly Newkirk and Esther Royse were present.

The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given. The group discussed old business. It then made plans for a chili and soup bean supper on Oct. 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the church fellowship house. The ECL has plans to have a craft and bake sale on Nov. 30.

The church is located at Fifth Street and McClain Avenue in Greenfield.

Marilyn made the motion to be adjourned.

The next ECL meeting will be Oct. 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Submitted by Esther Royse.