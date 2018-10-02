Hillsboro Garden Club holds September meeting

The Sept. 25 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club was called to order by vice president Shelly Rayburn. The members stood for the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a rendition of “God Bless America” led by member Ed Davis. Roll call showed 16 members present, five absent and two guests. The roll call question was “What did you like best about the flower show at the county fair?”

The minutes of the August meeting was read by secretary Jennifer West. They were approved as read.

Treasurer Ruth Anna gave her report. All the improvements to Floral Hall have been paid for.

Under old business — membership dues are $11 and are payable now. Anyone attending the Regional 16 Fall convention on Oct. 11 was also to pay the registration fee at this meeting.

Next year the Hillsboro Garden Club will be 90 years old. Please bring an idea on how to celebrate this milestone to the October meeting.

New business — The Christmas Party will be held on Dec. 4 at the Ponderosa restaurant. The club members will order from the menu. No reservations are needed. Bring a gift.

The meeting was adjourned and snacks provided by Ed Davis and Arlene. The fall auction was presided over by Larry Moore, assisted by Liza Stritenberger.

The next meeting will held Oct. 23 in Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Teresa and Darlene will host.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.