Hillsboro, Greenfield, Leesburg earn AAA awards

The Greenfield, Hillsboro and Leesburg police departments are among several area law enforcement agencies that have been honored by AAA East Central for their outstanding efforts to increase road safety for all motorists. Fourteen Ohio departments received Platinum Awards, while an additional eight departments were honored with Gold and Silver awards.

Hillsboro received a Platinum Award, while Greenfield and Leesburg received Gold Awards.

“We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program,” said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central. “Each organization has gone above and beyond their call of duty to make their community a safer place for motorists and residents.”

The Platinum awards were given to “commendable leaders” for their safety efforts and enforcement activities geared towards making communities safer. The recipients of the prestigious awards were police departments in: Chillicothe, Hillsboro, Piketon, Portsmouth, Waverly and Wellston. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was also given the award; and Ohio Highway Patrol Posts in Chillicothe, Gallipolis, Georgetown, Ironton, Jackson, Portsmouth and Wilmington.

Gold awards, the second highest recognition to be given, were awarded to police departments in Gallipolis, Greenfield, Ironton, Leesburg and New Boston; and the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Silver awards were given to the Proctorville Police Department and the University of Rio Grande Campus Police.

AAA East Central conducts a variety of free highway safety programs throughout Ohio focusing on all age groups. The club also partners with law enforcement and safety agencies on initiatives to improve the safety of the community and local highways.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 80 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.

Submitted by Lynda Lambert, safety advisor and media spokesperson, AAA East Central.