Hillsboro FFA Chapter helps with OCC

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter sent eight members to help load shoe boxes at the Hillsboro Methodist Church recently for Operation Christmas Child. The members packed boxes into trucks that are going to be shipped to North Carolina, and from there the boxes will be shipped overseas to more than 100 countries.

Operation Christmas Child is a program where you can pack a shoebox full of gifts and send them to children in need. The purpose of Operation Christmas Child is to spread the word of God while also helping those in need. The organization holds outreach events where they meet with people who may not know Christ and invite them to follow him.

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter enjoys participating in community service.

Later this month the Hillsboro FFA Chapter will be visiting a few nursing homes in Highland County to pass out candy canes and holiday cards. They will also be going shopping to buy presents for families in need in Highland County, with money raised during the Hillsboro FFA 5K.

Submitted by Larkyn Parry, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Pictured, from left, are Jacob B., Grant C., Zane A., Jordan W., Claire W., Jenna G., Kirsten H. and Haley H. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_FFA-OCC-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Jacob B., Grant C., Zane A., Jordan W., Claire W., Jenna G., Kirsten H. and Haley H. Submitted photo