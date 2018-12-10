Jones state interview champ

McClain FFA member Emily Jones, left, had the chance to compete at the Ohio FFA Job Interview contest. She placed first in the senior division and then moved on to the finals where she also placed first. Jones will now be moving on to compete at the national job interview contest next fall.

