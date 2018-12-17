Homeless shelter teaming with Avon

The Highland County Homeless Shelter has partnered with Brandy Jordan, Avon independent rundraising representative, for a holiday fundraising initiative. Shoppers can finish up their holiday gift lists, take advantage of end of season sales, and contribute to those less fortunate.

Up to 40 percent of purchases placed through the fundraiser will be donated to the shelter.

Purchases can be made online at www.avon.com/fundraiser/HCHS.

The Highland County Homeless Shelter is open 365 days a year and can offer assistance and support for up to 28 men, women and children, for a maximum of 90 days. The shelter provides beds, food and shelter, along with access to essential programs and services that enable homeless individuals to rebuild their confidence, and their lives.

Avon is the leading social selling beauty company in North America and was ranked 2019’s Best Customer Service Online Beauty Destination by Newsweek for outstanding service provided to shoppers. Its portfolio includes award-winning skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, personal care and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Avon True Color, Espira and Skin So Soft, as well as fashion and accessories.

Submitted by Greg Hawkins, executive director, Highland County Homeless Shelter.