Bright Local Board of Ed

The Bright Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Bright Elementary.

McCray 95th birthday

A 95th open house birthday celebration for Major Mac McCray will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro. No gifts are requested.

Hillsboro Rotary dinner

The annual Hillsboro Rotary Club Spaghetti Dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Hillsboro High School cafeteria before a Hillsboro vs. McClain basketball game. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any Rotarian or at the door.

Dodsonville Chrismon Service

The Dodsonville Community Church Chrismon Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1810 U.S. Route 50. They will be decorating a Christmas cross with Chrismon symbols, listening to program specials, singing and joining together for a candle light song. Refreshments will be served.

A St. Mary’s Christmas

The musicians of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will present a program of Christmas music on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. as part of the Music At St. Mary’s Concert Series. Organist John M. Glaze, along with flutist Jennie Harner and pianist Lynn Lowell, will present the program, along with high school students, Bella Haines and Olivia Haines of McClain High School and Ethan Neal of Georgetown High School. Music At St. Mary’s concerts are presented without admission cost; however, donations are accepted. Following the program there will be a reception in Lacy Hall.

Election board closing

The Highland County Board of Elections will be closed Monday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Jan. 1 for the holidays. The office will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Free Christmas Day Dinner

The sixth annual “A Feast For A King” Christmas Day Dinner will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25 at the Hillsboro First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 127 S. West St. Home delivery will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For delivery reservations, call 937-393-1473 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Highland North Joint

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 at 200 South St., Leesburg.

Buckskin Township Trustees

The Buckskin Township Trustees meeting for Monday, Dec. 31 time has been changed to 3 p.m.

Lynchburg, Hillsboro candy sales

The Lynchburg Lions Club is selling bulk candy through December at Southern Hills Commumnity Bank and Lukas Pharmacy in Lynchburg; and Downtown Drug at 119 S. High St. in Hillsboro. Candy will be sold at all three stores will during regular business hours. Nearly 30 varieties of candy are available.