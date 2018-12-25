Election board closing

The Highland County Board of Elections will be closed Monday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Jan. 1 for the holidays. The office will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Free Christmas Day Dinner

The sixth annual “A Feast For A King” Christmas Day Dinner will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25 at the Hillsboro First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 127 S. West St. Home delivery will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For delivery reservations, call 937-393-1473 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Highland North Joint

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 at 200 South St., Leesburg.

Soup’s On Free Meal

The Soup’s On Free Meal will be held Saturday, Dec. 29 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, corner of North High and North streets in Hillsboro. Prayer and praise is at 4:30 p.m. Dinner is served from 5-6 p.m. The menu will be Texas sweet chili, tossed salad, peanut butter sandwiches, and assorted drinks and desserts.

Buckskin Township Trustees

The Buckskin Township Trustees meeting for Monday, Dec. 31 time has been changed to 3 p.m.

Lynchburg, Hillsboro candy sales

The Lynchburg Lions Club is selling bulk candy through December at Southern Hills Commumnity Bank and Lukas Pharmacy in Lynchburg; and Downtown Drug at 119 S. High St. in Hillsboro. Candy will be sold at all three stores will during regular business hours. Nearly 30 varieties of candy are available.

VFW fish fry

There will be a fish fry at the VFW Post 9094 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. $8 buys all the fish you can eat, plus fries, slaw, hush puppies and a soft drink. The event is open to the public. The VFW post is located off West Main Street behind Dairy Queen.

HDH Board of Governors

The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors will meet in 2019 at 7 p.m. in the boardroom on the last Wednesday of every month. The dates are as follows: Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 29, June 26, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 30 and Nov. 26, 2019, There will be no meeting in December unless it is needed. Meeting schedules for specific committees can be obtained by contacting Melinda Russell, executive assistant, at 937-393-6101.