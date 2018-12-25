Sims GMS Geography Bee champ

The Greenfield Middle School Geography Bee took place on the morning of Friday, Dec. 21 in the McClain Auditorium. The bee champion was eighth grader Carly Sims (center). The second place finisher was eighth grader Robbie Wise and third place was earned by seventh grader Anthony Mootispaw.

The Greenfield Middle School Geography Bee took place on the morning of Friday, Dec. 21 in the McClain Auditorium. The bee champion was eighth grader Carly Sims (center). The second place finisher was eighth grader Robbie Wise and third place was earned by seventh grader Anthony Mootispaw. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Spelling-Bee.jpg The Greenfield Middle School Geography Bee took place on the morning of Friday, Dec. 21 in the McClain Auditorium. The bee champion was eighth grader Carly Sims (center). The second place finisher was eighth grader Robbie Wise and third place was earned by seventh grader Anthony Mootispaw. Submitted photo