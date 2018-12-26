Students entertain Women’s Club

The Hillsboro Woman’s Club enjoyed a musical program during its Dec. 11 meeting at the Masonic Lodge in Hillsboro. Two Hillsboro High School students, junior Christopher Jacky (right) and senior Jaden Thatcher, entertained the group with their musical performance.

