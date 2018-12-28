Hillsboro FFA fruit sale tops $10,500

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter’s fruit sale has finally came to an end. The members in the chapter are asked to sell fruit for a fundraiser to help keep the chapter running. The members work hard to sell as much fruit as they can so that in March they can be recognized for being among the top 10 fruit salesmen. This year the top fruit salesman was Lana Grover, who sold $5,398 in fruit. The fruit sale features a variety of items including oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, apples, pineapples, nuts, and meats and cheese. This year the chapter raised a total of $10,602 to help cover expenses. Pictured, from let, are Kirstin Harp, Lora Mayhan, Joe Helterbrand and Lexey Hetzel sorting fruit.

