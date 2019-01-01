VFW fish fry

There will be a fish fry at the VFW Post 9094 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. $8 buys all the fish you can eat, plus fries, slaw, hush puppies and a soft drink. The event is open to the public. The VFW post is located off West Main Street behind Dairy Queen.

Fairfield School Board

The Fairfield Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m., budget hearing at 5:45 p.m. and regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the District Office Conference Room on Monday, Jan. 7. There will be a public hearing for the revision of the 2018-19 school year calendar. The public is invited.

HDH Board of Governors

The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors will meet in 2019 at 7 p.m. in the boardroom on the last Wednesday of every month. The dates are as follows: Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 29, June 26, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 30 and Nov. 26, 2019, There will be no meeting in December unless it is needed. Meeting schedules for specific committees can be obtained by contacting Melinda Russell, executive assistant, at 937-393-6101.

Lynchburg-Clay Board of Ed

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan, 9 at the Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education Building, and will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the same location.