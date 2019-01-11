Bowen wins HMS Spelling Bee

Hillsboro Middle School recently held its annual spelling bee with Brianna Bowen being crowned the champion. The runner-up was Landen Springer and Olivia Swackhamer was the third-place winner. NCB awarded a $50 gift card to the first-place winner and a $25 gift card to the runner-up. Bowen will participate in a computer-based semifinal round. Seventy of the top scorers in the semifinals qualify for the WCPO 9 On Your Side Regional Spelling Bee on March 16 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. Pictured, from left, are Springer, Bowen and Swackhamer.

