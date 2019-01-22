Stevens honored for 35 years

Ken Stevens, longtime chief at the Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District (Leesburg), was honored recently for 35 years of service with a surprise party hosted by a firefighters association. He was presented with gifts and honors from the association and the District Fire Board. Stevens (center) is pictured with his family.

