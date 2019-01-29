Wills gives final Greenfield superintendent’s report

Greenfield Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Joe Wills (top, left) gives his report to the school board on Monday during his last meeting as superintendent. Wills previously announced that he will retire officially on Jan. 31. Ron Sexton (bottom, left) will take over on Feb. 1 as interim superintendent. Also pictured (clockwise from left) are board members Eric Zint, Jason Allison, Sandy Free, Treasurer Joe Smith, and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Charely Roman.

