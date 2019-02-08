Local education news

The following information was compiled from news releases from several colleges and universities.

Osborne on Baldwin Wallace list

Bri Osborne of Lynchburg, a graduate of Batavia High School majoring in criminal justice, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean’s list.

Humphries on Ashland Dean’s List

Marissa Humphries of Hillsboro was named to the dean’s list at Ashland University for the Fall 2018 semester. Humphries is majoring in intervention specialist-mild/moderate education.

Sowders at Mount St. Joseph

Joy Sowders of Hillsboro was named to Mount St. Joseph University’s Fall 2018 Dean’s List. Sowders is a student in the field of RN to BSN. To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in six hours or more of course work for a letter grade (excluding pass/fail courses). Sowders was among the 35 percent of undergraduate students named to the Mount St. Joseph University’s Fall 2018 Dean’s List.

University of Dayton Dean’s List

The University of Dayton honored the following undergraduates for making the fall 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester: Cheyney Myers of Hillsboro and Emily Shanahan of Hillsboro.

DeBruin graduates from UD

Greenfield resident Dallas Debruin was among the nearly 340 undergraduates who received degrees from the University of Dayton during the fall 2018 commencement ceremony Dec. 15.

Cedarville University Dean’s List

The following area Cedarville University students were named to dean’s honor list for fall 2018. In order to be named to the list, students need to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours: Brittney Brown of Lynchburg and Rachel Tracy of Hillsboro.

Creed on Alabama President’s List

Makayla Lynn Creed of Lynchburg was named to The University of Alabama President’s List for fall 2018. A total of 12,332 students enrolled during the 2018 fall term at UA were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

Mangus on Youngstown State list

Matthew Mangus of Hillsboro has been named to dean’s list at Youngstown State University for fall semester 2018. Mangus is a STEM first year engineering major at YSU. Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

Miami University top 3 percent

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2018-19 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence: Taylor Bowles of Hillsboro, Mallory Overberg of Hillsboro, Caleb Kozuszek of Hillsboro.

Burwinkel on Miami Dean’s List

Emily Burwinkel was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2018 fall semester. Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for first semester 2018-2019 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance. Burwinkel, from Hillsboro, is majoring in zoology, premedical studies.

Shawnee State President’s List

Shawnee State University has released the president’s list for the fall semester 2018. To be named on the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0. Local students named to the list included Shania Massie, Greenfield, health science; and Jessica Newkirk, Hillsboro, natural science.

Shawnee State Dean’s List

Shawnee State University has released the dean’s list for the 2018 fall semester. To be placed on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better. Local students named to the list include: From Hillsboro — Clay Broughton, information system management; Chelsey Thompson, mathematical science; Kerstin Thornburgh, early childhood/special education; and Brittany Tolliver, natural science. From Lynchburg — Emily Rowley, health science.