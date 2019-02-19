Adena sexual assault advocates support group

Adena’s Sexual Assault Survivor Advocates will host Helping Other Women (HOW), a peer-to-peer women’s support group for victims of sexual and domestic violence.

HOW is as a safe place for women to come and share personal issues, experiences and struggles in dealing with sexual assault or domestic violence. The program is also intended to help women learn the skills and techniques to help them cope and grow as individuals.

The support group will meet on Thursdays from Feb. 21 through Dec. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hope Clinic of Ross County, 610 Central Center, Chillicothe.

Prior to each meeting, Adena advocates will also be available for one-on-one walk-in advocacy services from 5-6 p.m.

After each session, participants will receive a special self-care item and will be entered into a drawing for a self-care basket valued at $200.

Each week focuses on a different topic. HOW schedule and topics:

Feb. 21: What it Means to be a Woman

Mar. 21: Self Esteem

April 18: Self-Expression Workshop

May 16: Intimacy and Trust

June 20: Understanding Trauma

July 18: What is Abuse – Physical, Sexual and Emotional

Aug. 15: Psychological or Emotional Symptoms

Sept. 19: Decision Making: Trusting Your Judgment

Oct. 17: Communication: Making Yourself Understood

Nov. 21: Blame, Acceptance, and Forgiveness

Dec. 19: Goal Assessment

Participants must be at least 18 years of age and identify as female. Registration is encouraged, but not required, and can be completed by simply sending an email to survivoradvocates@adena.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual or domestic violence help is available. Call Adena’s Survivor Advocates today at 740-779-7263. If you are hurt or in immediate danger call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room, where an advocate can be there to help you.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.