GHS Sunday Dinner

Greenfield Historical Society will hold its last Sunday Dinner of the year Sunday, March 4. The meal will be held at the Grain & Hay building and the menu will be ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, choice of vegetable, pineapple upside down cake, bread and drinks.

Waiters and waitresses will be serving guests from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with real plates and silverware. The cost is $10; no tipping.

In addition to helping pay utility bills, maintenance of the society’s buildings and various preservation activities of the society, proceeds also help fund education programs for Greenfield’s school children.

Submitted by Harold Schmidt, Greenfield Historical Society.