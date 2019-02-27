Fairfield FFA gets check from Chamber of Commerce

The Fairfield FFA would like to thank the Highland County Chamber of Commerce for its donation of $400 to the chapter. The donation is greatly appreciated and will be put to great use for chapter activities. The Fairfield FFA officer team is pictured with Melissa Elmore from the Chamber of Commerce.

