Great Oaks 2019 Summer Career Camps

This summer Great Oaks is offering hands-on career camps in an interactive and safe environment. Students have the opportunity to gain experience in career fields such as automotive mechanics, web application and game development, cosmetology, construction, culinary arts, exercise science, welding and more.

Great Oaks Summer Career Camps are available for students preparing to enter grades 9 or 10 and living in a Great Oaks affiliated school district.

Each camp runs for five days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and gives students a hands-on experience to learn and explore the career of their choice. The dates, location and topics are:

* Diamond Oaks Career Campus, 6375 Harrison Ave.; June 3-7; cost: $50.

Camps available: Start your Engines (automotive collision/mechanics), Heavy Metals (welding/precision machining), Fun with Raspberry Pi! (web application and game development), Mini Makeover (cosmetology).

* Laurel Oaks Career Campus, 300 Oak Dr., Wilmington; June 3-7; cost: $50.

Camps available: Start your Engines (automotive collision/mechanics), Communicate with Art (digital arts), I Built That (heavy equipment/ construction).

* Live Oaks Career Campus, 5956 Buckwheat Rd., Milford; June 10-14; cost: $50.

Camps available: Start your Engines (automotive collision/mechanics), Communicate with Art (digital arts), Mini Makeover (cosmetology) Early Childhood Education.

* Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, 3254 E. Kemper Rd.; June 10-14; cost: $50.

Camps available: Health and Wellness Camp (exercise science/dental assisting), Camp Broken Bone (surgical/health technology), Early Childhood Education, Wired for Success (residential electricity/construction), Kitchen Creations (culinary arts), Mini Makeover (cosmetology).

For more information or to register go to www.greatoaks.com/camp.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.