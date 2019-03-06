Adena, partners offer cooking program

To combat unhealthy habits and improve the region’s overall health rankings, Adena Health System and Ohio State University Extension’s Ross County and Pike County offices are partnering to offer Cooking Matters, a program that empowers people with the skills they need to stretch their food budgets, while cooking healthy meals.

Cooking Matters is a six-week program intended for individuals and families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. However, thanks to Adena Community Health’s involvement, any Adena patient has the opportunity to participate in the program.

Programs locations, dates and times are listed below:

* Ross County

When: Every Monday April 8 – May 13

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Ross County Service Center

Conference Room D

475 Western Ave Chillicothe, OH

Registration: Lisa Barlage at 740-702-3200 or at barlage.7@osu.edu.

* Pike County

When: Every Monday April 1 – May 6

5-7 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church

303 E. 3rd Street Waverly, OH

Registration: Tammy Jones at 740-289-4837 or at jones.5640@osu.edu.

“This is a great program that allows patients to make healthier lifestyle choices,” said Adena Primary Care Provider Dr. Reggina Yandila. “My patients are so thrilled that they now have access to tools and materials that allow them to learn how to develop healthy eating habits in a fun and enjoyable way.”

Cooking Matters teaches participants how to shop smarter, how to use nutrition information to make healthier choices, and cook delicious, affordable meals. Founded in 1993, Cooking Matters and its volunteer instructors have helped more than 265,000 families in communities across the U.S. learn to eat better for less.

After each class, participants are given recipes for the meals they have made and are given some grocery items to take home to prepare the meals on their own.

“Cooking has now turned into a hobby for me, something I used to never do,” explained former participant Garnet Snyder. “I am making meals and trying recipes that I never would have in the past. I have also made friends along the way.”

For more about Adena Health System visit adena.org

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.