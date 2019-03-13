Chatfield College open house

Explore all Chatfield College has to offer at the spring open house this weekend.

Chatfield is hosting this year’s open house on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Welcome Center on its Brown County campus. Everyone is welcome to attend, no matter if you have just started the college search or you’re ready to apply.

The open house is a time for you and your family to learn more about Chatfield’s personalized approach to education. Potential students will have the opportunity to tour the campus, work with admissions and financial aid counselors about the enrollment process, talk with advisors and faculty about academic pathways, take the placement test and more. You will also hear from current students about activities on campus and support services available. Guests will also enjoy a free lunch.

Rsvp for the open house at www.chatfield.edu/events.

Chatfield College is a private, faith-based, liberal arts college offering the Associate of Arts degree in Brown County and Cincinnati, and is an open enrollment college. The Brown County campus is located at 20918 SR 251; St. Martin; and the Cincinnati campus is located in Over-the-Rhine at 1544 Central Parkway; Cincinnati.

For more information, visit the website, at www.chatfield.edu or call (513) 875-3344.

Submitted by Brianna Houchens, Chatfield director of marketing and digital operations.