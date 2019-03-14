Hillsboro Oaks students on to state event

A pair of Hillsboro students at Laurel Oaks have qualified for a stae digital arts and design contest.

Jill Green of Blanchester is a winner. Her black-and-white photograph “Curiosity” was among the top 75 works of art chosen in the Ohio Governors Youth Art Exhibition, and will be displayed at the Ohio Department of Education office in Columbus.

Green is a junior in the Digital Arts and Design program at Laurel Oaks Career Campus.

Her work was among 2,700 regional winners that qualified for state judging.

State judging was March 9 at Hilliard Davidson High School. Judges selected the top 300 for the Ohio Governors Youth Art Exhibition held at Rhodes State Office Tower. Twenty-five of those 300 works are given Awards of Excellence. Fifty works are also selected for private display at the Ohio Department of Education and in the Governor’s Office. These top 75 works are all photographed and published in the yearly Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition Catalog/Program and receive special certificates and recognition at the awards ceremony held in Columbus on May 5.

Five other Digital Arts and Design students from Laurel Oaks were state qualifiers by winning regional honors for their work. They are Kaitlyn Lunsford (Washington Court House), Jacqueline Lusby (Hillsboro), Shiloh Myers (Blanchester), Qiara Williams (Wilmington), and Mackenzi Woleab (Hillsboro.)

The Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition honors student artists from the state’s 1,112 public and private high schools. This is the Exhibition’s 49th year and will be on display from April 22-May 16.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.