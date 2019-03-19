Great Oaks still accepting applications

Space is still available for next year’s junior class at all four Great Oaks campuses. Students can still apply for most programs at Diamond Oaks, Laurel Oaks, Live Oaks and Scarlet Oaks.

“These are high demand career fields,” said Director of Student Services Nancy Mulvey. “Students can earn certifications and walk right into a career when they graduate from high school. Most of our graduates also leave here with college credit.”

Mulvey said that Great Oaks regularly gets calls from area employers looking for skilled professionals, particularly in the following areas:

* Manufacturing — precision machining

* Transportation — automotive collision technology, automotive mechanics, and industrial diesel mechanics

* Computers and technology — cybersecurity, web applications and game development, and computer service technician/networking

* Construction — construction technologies, framing and finishing, commercial/residential electricity, and heavy equipment operations

“Every high school graduate will begin a career,” said Mulvey. “Great Oaks graduates can start a career right away, with no debt, and it’s not uncommon for employers to pay for college for these grads.”

Mulvey emphasized that available spaces are filling daily. For more information, go to hs.greatoaks.com.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.