Local education news

The following was compiled from news releases from several colleges and universities.

Greene on UK Dean’s List

Lauren Greene, of Leesburg, was named to the University of Kentucky Fall 2018 Dean’s List. Greene is a current sophomore majoring in political science. This accomplishment is a sign of Greene’s hard work and commitment to learning.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA.

Spaeth on UMTC Dean’s List

Brittany Spaeth, of Lynchburg, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Shawnee State graduates

The following local students graduated druing the fall commencement ceremony at Shawnee State University:

* Lori Michelle Shonkwiler, of Greenfield, master’s degree in occupational therapy.

* Clay Broughton, of Hillsboro, bachelor’s degree in science business administration, information systems management, magna cum laude graduate.

* Gage Edmon Montgomery, of Hillsboro, bachelor of science, sport studies degree.

Creighton on Defiance Dean’s List

Madysyn P. Creighton, of Hillsboro, has been named to the Defiance College Fall Semester 2018 Dean’s List.

Capital University honorees

Capital University has announced its provost’s list honorees for the fall 2018 semester. To be named to the list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70. The following local students were named to the list: Grace Larrick, of Leesburg; Hannah Pickering, of Leesburg; and Trevin Simmons, of Lynchburg.

Gast on president’s list

Capital University has announced that Theresa Gast, of Leesburg, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2018 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the president’s list, provost’s list, and dean’s list. The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Buddelmeyer attends Student Media Conference

Sarah Buddelmeyer, an interdisciplinary studies major from Leesburg, traveled to New York City March 6-9 to attend the Student Media Conference hosted by the College Media Association. The staff includes editors and art directors on the student newspaper, The Chanticleer, the student features magazine, Tempo, and the student art and literary magazine, Archarios, as well as the business manager and senior writers.

The conference offers networking opportunities for the students, as well as a plethora of professional sessions on different topics in the world of journalism taught by experts. Featured speakers included staff from VICE, as well as Richard Leibner and Felice Leon. Students also had the opportunity to take media tours at places like Bloomberg, Good Morning America, ProPublica, VICE and others. The students also visited with CCU alumna Barbara Astrini, who took them behind the scenes at Nickelodeon, where she works as a graphic artists.

Fabin on CSCC Dean’s List.

Gregory Fabin, a computer science major from Greenfield, been named to the 2018 Autumn Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.