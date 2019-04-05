Southern State Community Band Spring Concert

The Southern State Community Band will present its annual Spring Concert 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The band will perform a unique and special event this spring with an outer space themed concert and a special appearance featuring R2D2. Music selections will include themes from sci-fi movies and TV shows like “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “E.T.” and “Dr. Who” plus some other space-oriented pieces.

Under the direction of Dr. Brian Siemers, an instructor at the college, the Southern State Community Band is open to both students and community members. The spring concert is the last of this year’s series, but the SSCB always welcomes new members. Rehearsals will begin again this fall at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium. There are no auditions and all are welcome to participate, including ability levels from beginners to professional musicians.

Those interested in band and choir events at the college should visit www.sscc.edu/students/music.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.