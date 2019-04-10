HDH receives health fair donation

NCB donated $2,500 to the Highland District Hospital Foundation recently for its annual health fair. The annual health fair is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, and offers participants a comprehensive lab panel for a nominal fee. Pictured are Cathy Jones, left, HDH Foundation director, and Tammy Irvin, NCB branch manager.

