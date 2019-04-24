Hillsboro FFA team 2nd at district

Four members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently traveled to Marysville for District Ag Sales Clontest. The team members were Kristen Jamieson, MaKenzie Adams, Haley Hughes and Joe Helterbrand.

They placed second at district, allowing them to move on to the state competition. The state contest was held on March 5 at the Marysville Armory.

In ag sales, CDE members act as a vendor and have an item to sell. This year the team sold feed pans. At the competitions the team members acted as if they were at the beef expo, trying to complete a sale to the judges. The members need to be good at communicating, persuading, being personable and should also be confident in order to sell their product.

This ag sale team really improved from last year, so we’re interested to see what next year will hold.

Submitted by Haley Hughes, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured, from left, are Kenzie Adams, Kristin Jamieson, Joe Helterbrand and Haley Hughes. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Hillsboro-FFA.jpg Pictured, from left, are Kenzie Adams, Kristin Jamieson, Joe Helterbrand and Haley Hughes.