Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp open house

On Sunday, May 5, Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp will hold its annual open house. Many Extension professionals, camp staff, volunteers, and teen counselors will be on hand that afternoon from noon through 4 p.m. to provide you with a taste of what summer camp has to offer.

They will also be toasting Anita Harris (just prior to a live auction) as she has retired from her many years of service as camp director at Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp.

Information will be available regarding this summer’s 4-H camps and camp facility rentals, and several traditional camp activities will be scheduled throughout the day, including fishing, archery, hiking, crafts and more. Hikes will leave for either Boone or Canter’s Caves on the half hour, and the pond will be open for fishing from noon until 1 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., the paddle boats will take center stage on the pond. Visitors will also have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills at archery, take a walking tour of the camp’s facilities, or play basketball or miniature golf. A light lunch will be available at no charge from noon to 3:30 p.m., and the camp’s canteen will be open for the purchase of camp items.

All guests must register in the main lodge upon arriving at camp, before heading out on their adventures. Hikers should plan for the weather and wear close-toed shoes. The hikes will be somewhat strenuous. The open house will culminate with a live auction at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the live auction, there will also be a silent auction, which will close at 3:45, and a kids’ auction. Kids will be able to purchase a strip of tickets to drop into cups for the items they want. Winners will be drawn at 4 p.m. Auction items are donated by Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp friends and alumni, members of the camp’s board of directors, and 4-H members and advisors from the 10-county 4-H programs that own and operate the camp, including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Scioto and Vinton. The camp is also home to the Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports Program and the State 4-H Special Needs Camp.

Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp is located just north of Jackson at 1362 Caves Road. Membership in 4-H is not required for youth to attend 4-H summer camps. For more information about the upcoming open house or about summer camping opportunities, contact your local OSU Extension office.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, Extension educator, OSU Extension Highland County.