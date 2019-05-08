Fairfield floriculture team competes

The Fairfield FFA floriculture team placed 16th out of 27 teams at the Floriculture CDE at Ohio State ATI in Wooster on April 23. The team had to identify different plants and names as well diseases, insects, florist tools and arrangement styles. The team consisted of Kohler Bartley, Alexis Tompkins, Paige Teeters and Bre Flint. Pictured, from left, are Bartley, Flint, Tompkins and Teeters.

The Fairfield FFA floriculture team placed 16th out of 27 teams at the Floriculture CDE at Ohio State ATI in Wooster on April 23. The team had to identify different plants and names as well diseases, insects, florist tools and arrangement styles. The team consisted of Kohler Bartley, Alexis Tompkins, Paige Teeters and Bre Flint. Pictured, from left, are Bartley, Flint, Tompkins and Teeters. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Fairfield-FFA-pic.jpg The Fairfield FFA floriculture team placed 16th out of 27 teams at the Floriculture CDE at Ohio State ATI in Wooster on April 23. The team had to identify different plants and names as well diseases, insects, florist tools and arrangement styles. The team consisted of Kohler Bartley, Alexis Tompkins, Paige Teeters and Bre Flint. Pictured, from left, are Bartley, Flint, Tompkins and Teeters. Submitted photo