McClain High School honored at Ohio FFA Convention

The McClain FFA had a long day of getting recognized at the Ohio FFA State Convention. It started off the morning getting announced for being a gold rated chapter. In the afternoon Emily Jones was recognized for placing first in the state job interview contest. Destiny Trefz, Kelli Uhrig and Natalie Rolfe got to walk across the stage when they were announced for having gold rated officer books. In the evening, seven members received their state degrees. These members were Sam Faulconer, Justin Hall, Haley Hinkle, Kaitlin Kellis, Natalie Rolfe, Ethan Taylor and Teagan White. While at the convention members also listened to multiple speakers and were able to walk around in the Exposition Center in order to explore ag careers.

