McClain FFA team 11th in state

The McClain FFA ag mechanics team traveled to the Ohio State FFA Convention to compete at the state level. The team consisted of Eric Anderson, Memphis Beatty and Eli Johnson. The team was required to design and build a metal bench that was cut out with the chapter’s plasma cutter, create a portfolio, and take a written exam. This year the team placed 11th. Pictured, from left, are Beatty, Anderson and Johnson.

The McClain FFA ag mechanics team traveled to the Ohio State FFA Convention to compete at the state level. The team consisted of Eric Anderson, Memphis Beatty and Eli Johnson. The team was required to design and build a metal bench that was cut out with the chapter’s plasma cutter, create a portfolio, and take a written exam. This year the team placed 11th. Pictured, from left, are Beatty, Anderson and Johnson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_McClain-FFA-2.jpg The McClain FFA ag mechanics team traveled to the Ohio State FFA Convention to compete at the state level. The team consisted of Eric Anderson, Memphis Beatty and Eli Johnson. The team was required to design and build a metal bench that was cut out with the chapter’s plasma cutter, create a portfolio, and take a written exam. This year the team placed 11th. Pictured, from left, are Beatty, Anderson and Johnson. Submitted photo