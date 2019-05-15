Cobb new Division of Parks, Watercraft chief

Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz recently announced that Washington C.H. native Glen Cobb is now the chief of the Division of Parks and Watercraft.

“Glen’s ability to keep communication open and ideas flowing with our partners, staff and volunteers will serve the division and the department well as we continue building momentum to benefit our parks and boating constituents,” said Mertz. “His strong commitment to providing exceptional customer service as well as improving and maintaining facilities for park visitors and boaters will deliver impressive results.”

Cobb previously served as a deputy director for the department, where he oversaw the divisions of Engineering, Forestry, Natural Areas and Preserves, Parks and Recreation, Watercraft and Wildlife. He also served as chief of the Division of Parks and Recreation, a parks assistant district supervisor, park manager at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park and field support group manager.

Cobb earned his bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation management from The Ohio State University, where he was a standout linebacker on the football team in the early 1980s. He lives in Fayette County with his wife.

As division chief, Cobb will oversee a staff of approximately 1,300 during peak season. Staff are comprised of law enforcement officers, interpreters/naturalists, administrative support and managers who manage and maintain 75 state parks and administer Ohio’s recreational boating safety program.

The Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, protection and conservation of Ohio’s state parks and waterways.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Submitted by Stephanie Leis, ODNR Office of Communications.