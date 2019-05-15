HHS pair runners-up in Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) has announced the winner of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition. Angela Peng, a junor from Sycamore High School, won first place for her piece, “Friendship.”

The piece will be displayed with all winning entries from congressional districts across the country in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Karley Roades, a junior from Hillsboro High School, won second place for her piece, “This Is Me.” Hope Middleton, a junior from Hillsboro High School, won third place for her piece, “Cherry.”

Angela Peng, a junior at Sycamore, also won the Viewer’s Choice Award for her piece, “Elegance.” The runners-up will have their artwork displayed prominently in one of Congressman Wenstrup’s offices.

This year’s competition had 32 talented entries from across the Second District, and a panel of local artists selected the top three winning entries. The Viewer’s Choice Award was determined by online voting.

The winners were:

* 1st Place: “Friendship” — Colored Pencils – Angela Peng – Junior at Sycamore High School

* 2nd Place: “This Is Me” – Painting – Karley Roades – Junior at Hillsboro High School

* 3rd Place: “Cherry” – Acrylic Painting – Hope Middleton – Junior at Hillsboro High School

* Viewer’s Choice: “Elegance” – Colored Pencils – Angela Peng– Junior at Sycamore High School

Submitted by Ann Tumolo, Congressman Wenstrup’s Office.